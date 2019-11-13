I would like to address Mr. Fink’s letter in the Gazette concerning the cell tower installation. Reading Mr. Fink’s previous letters to the Editor, I see a pattern of wanting to stir things up and spin his own perspective. If he had read more closely other people’s responses to the cell tower placement, he would have seen that the people from St. Maries are a couple who also own land within the shadow of that previously proposed site location. There are 15 homes and 18-20 children that are included in that immediate area.
As a long-time resident of the Pokey Creek area, I feel we always have the right to voice a concern that affects our local area. I view the cell tower as a commercial business interest trying to establish itself for services and profit, in a rural residential area. I believe the result of the meeting that heard the concerns of the residents, both pro and con, was to find a more suitable location that would meet the requirements of Inland Cellular and the residents who didn’t want the tower on Pokey Creek Road.
Let us be patient Mr. Fink, and tone down excited replies. Curiously, what did people do before phones of any kind? They checked in on each other and had neighborly talk and care.
Melody Eckroth
Pokey Creek
Santa, Idaho
