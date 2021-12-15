I think it’s funny that Biden was celebrating gas prices dropping two cents, doesn’t he realize it’s because he released 50,000 gallons of gas from the reserve. But now that it’s gone, prices are going back up.
Job creation is down and so is unemployment, I believe that more are unemployed than the media is telling us because of all those fired for not getting the COVID shots by the deadlines that were set for them, and they are not being allowed to apply for unemployment.
I believe if the Build Back Better 2.8 Trillion Dollar package is passed we’re in big trouble. They want to give $450 billion to families already here illegally. They want to give $1.6 billion to illegal youth already in America. Now they want to give $50,000 to every illegal Child who arrived in America this year. Not one dime in this package to pay to send them home so they can apply to come back legally. Nothing in this package to help bring all the Americans Biden abandoned in Afghanistan home. How can you spend 2.8 Trillion dollars and it not cost Americans anything, are they going to spend stolen funds or print more money. Either way that money has to be coming from somewhere. If it’s in our treasury it’s our money and already spent. As for Electric cars, are they going to fix our power grid first, how about fixing the problem of them catching on fire, or start making the Batteries for them here instead of getting them from China. How about bringing the price down to affordable levels before they mandate we all have to have one and force us to get rid of our gas vehicles by getting rid of all our fuel and stop buying gas from Russia and China. I don’t think any one in Congress knows what in this Build Back Better package because it’s 3000 pages long. It took a large group of people to write this bill I think each one added whatever they wanted to put in the bill including items rejected in the past because they know it’s their last chance because in Nov. 2022 all hell is going to break loose. As for the supplies sitting off the coast, Trump got rid of 90% of the regulations that stopped the freight ships from docking but Biden put those regulations back into affect the same goes for the trucks and truck drivers to haul the freight, Trump took the regulations off that made it so hard to haul and Biden put them back on. Thank you BRANDON.
Janette Doherty
St. Maries
(1) comment
That's what you hear from listening to FOX and FB which are dialing up lies for dollars, including yours. The real news outlets provide the truth about the BBB act.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.