In an article in the Gazette dated 2 January 2019 it was reported that Anthony Koroush, former CEO of Benewah Community Hospital, had sued the hospital claiming he was wrongfully terminated and that his departure was neither willing nor legal, but came in response to a confrontation with the hospital’s board of trustees.
The article also states that Judge Scott Wayman determined that sufficient cause existed to allow the case to move forward. Requests for discovery have been issued to both parties, and a pre-trial conference is set for August 16, 2019. If the matter is not resolved, it will proceed to a jury trial in October 18, 2019.
So here it is the 6th of November 2019 and there have been no articles regarding the resolution to this matter. Did a jury trial commence on 18 October 2019? What was the outcome? Is BCH paying Anthony the $35,000 plus fees he demanded?
It would be nice if the Gazette would follow up with the resolution.
Jim Robertson
Fernwood
