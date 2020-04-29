The latest COVID-19 cure: An injection of disinfectant. It may work, who knows, maybe it won’t, who knows. It could work or not, it may be worth a try, why not?
Do we have any volunteers?
I could suggest one, only he doesn’t test positive and probably never will, unlike the rest of us.
Paul Underwood
St. Maries
