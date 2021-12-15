“The Russians are coming, The Russians are coming” was an old movie I caught on TV. A WWII Russian diesel submarine ran aground off the New England coast. The Russian seamen roamed around a neighborhood to look for a boat large enough to pull their sub off the sandbar. Just when the Russians and the New Englanders were about to have a confrontation a little boy fell off a church steeple and was hanging in a dangerous position. Needless to say, the town people & the Russians joined together to save the boy. Then the town people helped the Russian sub back out to international waters. A nice feel-good movie.
That was then! This is now! Putin has amassed over 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border, threatening the start of WWIII. It is clear that his people interfered in both our 2016 & 2020 elections. In 2016 he was successful in getting his man, Trump, elected. During Trump’s four years Trump sided with Putin at every turn making decisions that benefitted Russia, at our expense! As resistance to Trump’s policies began to put 2020 in doubt, Trump began saying he would not accept election results if he lost. This was straight out of the Putin playbook and totally at odds with our American values. Putin appears to poison his political rivels and if that fails, to jail them. He controls elections to insure he always wins.
Trump appears to be trying to use Putin’s methods! He pressured several state officials to change election results or just send his people to the election certification so they could support him even if Joe Biden actually won. He fired up a mob so they attacked our capitol with the plan of stopping election certification! These are all things one would expect in Russia, but never here!
Trump is Putin’s Trojan Horse! Trump clearly is committed to ending our democracy & allowing Putin to win the world conflict that he lost when the Soviet Union collapsed! They plan to win without firing a shot. It is clear that Trump is not done. He has gained control of the Republican party. Multiple states are enacting state laws that put our free elections at risk! Again, this is straight out of Putin’s play book! It is looking like Putin could actually take over our country with Trump as his puppet.
Is that what you want? If nothing changes such could happen! The Democrats are trying to put things right but without Real (not Trump) Republicans helping our future continues to be in doubt. A lot is going on to try to get at the truth of what has happened in the last five years. Trump’s great lie of a broken election proves false every time it is properly investigated. Even Republican ”audits” can find no examples of election fraud. Please take a fresh look at what is going on.
The alternative is to become a quiet puppet of Putin.
Albert L Halverson
Tensed, Idaho
Well said. Putin played Trump 'like a fiddle' by using his greed against him. And Trump is playing his followers.
