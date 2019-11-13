I’m a little confused and am hoping someone out there can help me. The river road is about 5-6 miles long. From where the city road ends to the second rail crossing is one mile which was paved and in poor condition. In this first mile eight families live. From this point to Kittle Loop it is four miles, the end of the road. It is a dirt road in horrible condition except twice a year when its graded, then it only lasts three days.
On this section over 60 families live. I think all of us pay the same percentage of taxes so this brings me to my question, Why rip up an adequate asphalt road and put down a beautiful new asphalt road for eight families?
It doesn’t matter whether county funds or a grant funds. Why not start after the second rail crossing? Perhaps the commissioners can explain or the paper can investigate.
Don Griesel
St. Maries
