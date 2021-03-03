In my several years of serving as chief of staff here at Benewah Community Hospital, I have had the privilege of working with the entire BCH team to provide outstanding and compassionate care to our friends and family here in St. Maries. This past year has been a once in a lifetime experience as we have walked through the COVID pandemic learning how to take care of the patients suffering through various levels of symptoms and how to take care of each other and ourselves as caregivers.
Although it is always a risk to mention members of our team in particular because we all truly cannot provide care without everyone’s help, I must write and commend most highly the team of nurses, nursing assistants, medical assistants, lab personnel and OR technicians who have been heading up our Infectious Disease team and who are now providing vaccinations.
Under the leadership of our Operating Room Manager Bobbi Machado, RN along with the rest of the operating room team and the support of our DNS Rachel Ewerts, RN – this team has given countless hours of time talking with you our patients and clients, answering questions, arranging COVID testing and calling results and now lining up those who are eligible and willing to get the COVID vaccination. I know that many who have been through testing or needed questions answered and now those who are getting vaccinated can testify to everyone’s professionalism, compassion and competence.
I could not be more proud as a physician and surgeon to be part of this team.
We have an amazing staff and hospital and clinic here in St. Maries. It continues to be our distinct honor to work and serve you our patients and family.
We are proud, glad and lucky to have you on the team and this is exactly why we need you. This showcases that you are a role model and leader in this organization. Your work ethic speaks for itself. Thank you for all you do for our community.
