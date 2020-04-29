I would like to commend the people that never get recognized from the schools around here. My wife works with the kids at the high school and I’ve spent the last two weeks going house to house of students outside of Fernwood as she makes sure they understood the learning packets and helps when they need.
She holds study hall in our kitchen and never asks for anything in return but their graduation and success. She spends five nights a week making lesson plans and grading papers and does it all while still helping the grandkids everyday with their homework.
I want the community to know what the teachers around here do with nothing but love for the kids. Next time we vote against teachers getting a pay raise remember what they do to give your kids a future.
Good job Becky Jones and the rest of the high school staff.
Bryan Jones
Fernwood
