Shame on the Gazette for letting Hari Heath write his own political spin article without fact checking Hari’s history of legal troubles.
Just last legislative session Rep. John Green (R- District 2B) was expelled from the legislature from a conviction that was tied to a tax evasion case. A look into Hari Heath’s own tax history should be educational to the taxpayers who would be paying Hari’s expenses and salary. Hari and his wife were charged by the Idaho State Tax Commission for failure to pay taxes in 1995 and 1996 (Heath V Idaho Tax Commission, 2000, 143,Idaho,407). They claimed that they lived in the republic of Idaho (not the state of Idaho) and were not required to pay taxes. They lost and also lost the appeal and in addition to the taxes and fines, the state was awarded the cost of the legal fees incurred to the state for the frivolous legal appeals by Heath and his wife.
Then in a 2018 article in the Moscow Daily News, Heath admitted that while he was on the run from the law on the federal conviction, he did not pay income taxes for 10 years. Tax evasion? Probably. And that federal conviction, Hari refused to appear in court to answer charges because Hari decided he was not subject to the laws of the state and country because he did not agree with them, the court was forced to convict or acquit based on the evidence presented at the time of trial without Hari’s appearance before the court.
Hari chose to not take personal responsibility for his actions, while Hari claims to be a Republican, real Republicans believe in taking personal responsibility for one’s actions, or at least being man enough to show up for the fight, not running away like a coward.
Hari’s claims of legal knowledge and skills are lacking credibility since Hari has lost every one of his legal cases, from failure to pay taxes, failure to obtain a driver’s license or vehicle registration, or indecent exposure. All resulted in conviction and his appeals were denied. Hari claims this behavior is because of ‘principles’, but what it really is, is a pattern of behavior that should then give every constituent voter angst. Following Hari’s example, we should live in the wild west, Hari posts his property threatening to shoot you for entering.
You’ll have no government services to provide even the basic needs of our society, because those services cost money and no taxes will be collected to pay for them. So, will a vote for Hari gain this district a voice in Boise? Probably not.
The biggest if is the November election results. If the long shot happens and Hari wins in November there is a high degree of probability that he may go the way of John Green. He definitely will not have the respect of fellow legislators who will find it more than odd that District 5 sent someone who does not believe in laws or paying taxes that support the functions of the state to become a legislator whose job is to make the laws of Idaho.
Yep, Benewah County and District 5 could well be the laughingstock in Boise.
Pam Secord
St. Maries
