This is not the world it was six months ago. Isolation, fear, uncertainty. All created by a plandemic designed to cast the world in fear.
Last week I watched a man standing alone in his boat wearing a face mask while fishing. This past Monday I was required to disinfect my hands with a foam disinfectant, hold a thermometer probe under my tongue for a minute, then print and sign my name on a liability release form before being allowed into the Plummer health gym. The look of fear in the eyes above the face masks is not acceptable.
I believe that knowledge is power, and knowledge can displace fear. To this end I offer several sources of what I believe to be true information from a growing number of honest, brave doctors who are trying to help dispel the fear and lies we are being told by the mainstream media. To begin, watch the presentation at ‘Out Of Shadows dot com’ for a reality adjustment. If you can’t handle this, go no further.
Then go to ‘Mercola dot com’ and watch the powerful interview of Dr. Judy Mikovits by Dr. Joseph Mercola. Dr. Mikovits was jailed and had her life threatened for telling the truth about the dangers of vaccines.
Another recent report is titled, ‘Coronavirus: Are our Scientists Lying To Us, at ‘Peak Prosperity dot com’. Another site is ‘Childrens health defence dot org’ which is headed by Robert Kennedy Jr, a real, rare truth teller. And,there are many more creditable sites telling truth, but many are being taken down as I write.
Let these two sources become the beginning of your learning the truth behind the monstrous world wide effort to subjugate humanity. ‘Go to youtube and watch a very brave doctor speak the truth to power. Search for, ‘The Deleted Video of Dr Rashid Buttar Interview’.
Roger Barker
St. Maries
