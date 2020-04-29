It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the not-in-my-backyard bunch about the proposed cell phone tower in Pokey Creek. The last thing I remember reading about was an article where we were informed by Sharon Hart that residents opposed to the tower were going to hire a lawyer to stop it from being constructed. Since then we’ve heard little if anything about it. Understandable, since news lately has been dominated with coronavirus coverage. Now in this weeks (March 22nd) Gazette Record we have another article describing a form letter to the Commissioners from residents urging them to deny a permit to build the tower. What is glaringly hypocritical in this letter is that they accuse wireless providers of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to their advantage. They do not offer any proof mind you, just accusations. Then in the very same letter they urge county commissioners to invoke emergency authority to temporary halt construction by denying the permit. And what do they say is the reason to invoke this authority? Unless there is another “natural disaster” or “other comparable emergency” that we don’t know about they are of course referring to the coronavirus. As I said. They’re hypocrites.
One of the things we haven’t heard about is that there is existing federal law that addresses this issue. It’s called the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Section 704 of the Act states that, “No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.”
It’s not a stretch to think that if the county commissioners deny the permit they run the risk of violating federal law. The commissioners have been bending over backward trying to accommodate these people. They have received nothing but criticism for their efforts when they have no authority or obligation to do anything at all.
My advice is to approve the permit and move on. The opposition hasn’t got a legal leg to stand on. My advice to this crowd is this; be careful about going down the road to legal action. It’s a double-edged sword. The minute one of us loses a loved one during one of our frequent and lengthy land- line outages because we can’t call for help there will be real and legitimate reasons for lawyers to become involved.
Gary Stricklin
Emida
