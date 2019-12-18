A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state the rights of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
A well-regulated (trained and disciplined) militia (all persons 15-45 years of age) being necessary to the security of a free state (Invasion, Insurrection, or to protect the lives and property of the People) the Rights (endowed by our Creator) of the People to keep and bear arms (firearms in common use) shall not be infringed (regulated, altered, curtailed).
The right of self defense given by our Creator, and codified by the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
But any right also carries responsibility. Training, Respect, and common sense, both for yourself, your firearm, and for other people.
These are things I have been taught and have believed since I was old enough to keep the muzzle of a pistol out of the dirt.
John Ausmus
Emida
