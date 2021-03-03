Please allow clarification of your recent editorial where you wrote of MA Democrat governor. The governor, Charlie Baker, of MA is a Republican. If he were a Democrat, the correct way he’d be called would be Democratic Governor (not Democrat) Baker. We do not call Republican governors, Republic governors. Small potatoes as the cliché goes, but accuracy counts.
As for John Kerry, going green, renewable energy and job loss, here are some stats that should interest Idahoans. So many numbers in my allowance of 500 words. Yes, Kerry should practice what he advocates, but it’s not his fault that his wife is rich.
IdahoConservation.org: “Investing in clean energy can grow Idaho’s economy and protect our air quality. Unlike out-of-state fossil fuels, solar, wind, and geothermal power is produced right here in Idaho and puts electricians, home builders, and other local companies to work.
To achieve these benefits ICL engages with Idaho utilities, regulators, and customers to create policies that encourage developing Idaho’s own clean energy sources.”
Clean Jobs America reported almost 3.3. million Americans now work in clean energy jobs. And those jobs keep growing, jobs in wind, solar businesses.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts America’s two fastest-growing jobs through 2026 will be solar installer (105% growth) and wind technician (96% growth).
But the best aspect of renewable energy job growth is that it doesn’t matter how states voted in the last election. The American Wind Energy Association identifies wind farms and manufacturing facilities in all 50 statesand 69% of congressional districts (78% of GOP districts, 62% of Democratic districts) paying more than $1 billion in state/local taxes and landowner leases, and supporting 24,000 manufacturing or supply chain jobs across 42 states.
Last August Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation which named a week in the following month as Clean Energy Week. It says:, Clean energy is “supplying more than 13,000 jobs to Idahoans.”
ENERGY INNOVATION/VIBRANT CLEAN ENERGY
All proclamations begin with Whereas because that is the first word of all such documents. You can read the proclamation online. Whereas “the clean energy sector is a growing part of the economy and has been a key driver of economic growth in Idaho in recent years, supplying more than 13,000 jobs to Idahoans; and
WHEREAS, research and innovation for cleaner technology use is necessary and is made possible in Idaho thanks to organizations such as the Idaho National Laboratory and the Idaho Clean Energy Association, as well as collaboration with local and state partners; and
WHEREAS, as America celebrates National Clean Energy Week, I encourage individuals and organizations in Idaho to support commonsense solutions that address America’s economic and energy needs in the 21st century; and
WHEREAS, we must harness the power of Idaho entrepreneurs and small businesses, ensure government collaboration to assert American energy leadership and dominance in the global marketplace, and provide access to low-cost reliable energy here at home;
It’s a fine thing for Idahoans to help lead the way in greenness.
Barbara Leedom
Yarmouth, Mass.
Log In
