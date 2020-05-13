Years ago while I was working nights in our ER, Tami had to accompany accident victims, victims of crimes and occasionally criminals.
She treated all of the above with respect. She commanded respect and was able to diffuse volatile situations using her experience and sometimes humor. She always made us feel safe.
She has an incredible amount of training and experience in law enforcement and I truly believe she will make a great sheriff.
Please vote for Tami in this very important upcoming primary election.
Maureen Howard
St. Maries
