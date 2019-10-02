I have again enjoyed your great Paul Bunyan Days in St. Maries, as well as the wonderful firework display. Congratulations to the organizers and staff who must work tirelessly on making it all come together. The entertainment was fantastic. You outdid yourselves this year.
I do not drink, so I didn’t spend any time in the Blue ox, however I did go to town, and I love the fact that everyone is so friendly. The only time I ever play Bingo is when I come to St. Maries for Paul Bunyan Days. It’s always nice to win a game or two. The idea of a progressive pot during this event is a great part of your Bingo that is put on by your local Eagles Lodge. I understand that all the money they make in the Bingo goes to the local high school seniors who are planning college in the form of $1,000 scholarships.
I do have a couple of observations. An elderly lady was sitting next to me, and we watched some of the Paul Bunyan staff using the locked public bathrooms, and wondered why they don’t use the public outhouses everyone else uses. I also noticed the big orange signs that said ‘NO DOGS DURING THIS EVENT’, however I did see a couple dogs on leashes , and they walked right by staff members and no one said a word to any of them. One of the dogs did growl at an elderly man.
I park my camper in my cousin’s large yard, and stay the week. It’s a great place to see the fireworks. I will be returning to Post Falls on Friday. I will definitely be back next year. Thanks again St. Maries.
Paul Edwards
Post Falls
