When the Founders debated and formed the basis for impeachment of a sitting president as they wrote the Constitution, the big blue book of U.S. Code did not yet exist. In essence, there were NO laws yet to be broken, other than those laws of morals and ethics.
Trump’s behavior and conduct has clearly fallen into this scope. There has always been an authoritarian streak in the GOP, lying not quite dormant under the surface, and this raw adherence to Trump’s view and defense of the president’s actions has exacerbated this streak. The free press, civil servants, and our institutions are all wrong, and Trump is right.
If, as is the mantra by Republicans and the president, that Trump’s actions were perfectly legal, the investigation(s) and articles of impeachment are all wrong, a charade, a hoax, a disgrace, or whatever other adjective you want to use, then why were so many witnesses and documentation withheld or otherwise blocked by the White House? If Trumps innocence is true, then the “evidence” would have embarrassed and totally decimated the Democrat Party destroying any and all credibility, giving all future power to the GOP, sealing their control of governance for generations? Why didn’t Republicans and the president do this?
I believe that Trump and his fervent cult like following, including the GOP, has us teetering on edge of authoritarianism. Now Mike Huckabee has joined Trump’s campaign and proclaims Trump is “eligible” for a third term. Authoritarianism is closer than I thought.
Bill Weems
Plummer
