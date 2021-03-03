I am writing to ask for the public’s support and YES vote for the St Maries School District’s supplemental levy that is on the ballot March 9, 2021. This levy is a replacement for the current levy that expires June 30, 2021. It seeks the exact same amount of funding as the expiring levy provides for the district - $2,073,385 per year for two years.
This translates into a projected tax rate of $3.48 per $1,000 of a property’s valuation, which is the same tax rate as the expiring levy. This levy makes up 24.2% of the school district’s budget and is essential to maintaining district operations. This levy election simply seeks to continue what has been in place in our district since 2015. It is well known the Idaho legislature has failed to fulfill its constitutional duty to provide a free public education for all. As a result, 92 out of 115 Idaho school districts must seek supplemental funding for operations through a supplemental levy on property owners.
The following is a list of just some of the important things the St Maries supplemental levy is used for that state funding does not fully provide: full-day kindergarten, all extra-curricular and athletic programs, UpRiver Elementary School, smaller class sizes to improve learning environments, electives like music, art, shop and technology classes, advanced academics and honors classes, special education services, student transportation, improved safety and security measures and facilities basic maintenance and repairs.
Some suggest voters should reject supplemental levies so the legislature is forced to provide the extra funding needed for schools. Unfortunately, depriving kids currently in school in hopes legislators will fill in the gaps is disastrous for current students.
A more effective strategy is to elect legislators who support fully funding public education for all. Some suggest supplemental levies unfairly burden property owners. But, no other funding mechanism exists for school districts to fund essential operations.
And most renters still contribute because landlords pass on the cost of their property taxes through the rent they charge. Some suggest retired citizens cannot afford ever increasing taxes. However, this levy is not increasing anything. It is simply continuing what has been in place for the last several years despite the fact costs to provide educational services to students continue to increase.
Investment in our children’s education is an investment in the common good of our community and its economic future. If you want more information, review the school district’s website, call the school district office or talk to your school trustees.
This levy is essential to our school district’s continuing operations or we wouldn’t ask the voters to approve it. Please come out and vote YES March 9.
Sandy Kennelly
School trustee
St. Maries
