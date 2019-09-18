Quite a while back I wrote a letter to this paper regarding no one sending old-fashioned thank you notes anymore.
Last week I received a wonderful thank you card in the mail! It was written by two young students thanking me for buying raffle tickets they were selling as a fundraiser. It was written in their own handwriting and mailed with a postage stamp via snail mail! I loved it!
Thank you kids for restoring my faith in your generation!
Michele McDaniel
St. Maries
