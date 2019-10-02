While our eyes focus on impeachment chaos, our American troops ordered to Saudi Arabia? Is $75 to $100 billion a day being funneled into international banking systems that are too big to fail? And last weekend did Francis make a binding contract on Mr. Moria with Israel Sanhedrins?
The common Persian people of Iran do not want a proxy war with American/Saudi royalty. It wasn’t so long ago that these same Persians rose up from tyranny and begging newly-elected Obama to support their attempt to throw off Sharia control by their oppressive mullahs.
I believe President Trump does not want to become a war president. He said no to war with North Korea, Argentina and Syria. But if he continues to invite known war hawks into his confidence then belatedly shuts down their Domino games, the Art of the Deal turns inevitable into political dysphoria and financial chaos like we are now entering into. The inevitable results will be the long-prophesied (and to some looked forward to) Christian/Cabbalist war of the worlds. This will not be a war of liberation for any peoples but a purposeful population control with suffering so great this world as we know it and the light of liberty will never recover.
For those who want war, be forewarned that Persians are a proud and courageous people who will not go quietly into the Arabian night. They have seen the writing scrawled in blood and chaos across Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and Syria when national sovereignty was lost. Likewise, the common and woman of Russia and America are no longer willing to shed their blood and treasure in defense of world banking powers masquerading under proxy peace for the Middle East. If Israel and Iran want to coexist they must seek it with each other and no long siphon off the DNA of American and Russian people. If war does come instead of peace, the million-man army of China will surely be used to sweep in an Orwellian world run by Google and the elite bankers dressed up in religious garb that we now see as wolves in sheep clothing.
Rachael Johnson
St. Maries
