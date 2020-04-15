I would like to express my support to Tony Eells for sheriff. I think Jay is honorable and a very good person, but I do not think he has the experience needed for this position at this time. The other gentleman seems qualified, but I cannot verify this so I cannot support him. I will not comment on Tony’s other opponent except for the fact that I do know her well.
We need a level-headed common-sense person that approaches the current demanding conditions calmly and professionally. Tony is that person, she is not.
The sheriff and Tony worked with the city after the county took over law enforcement for the city, providing comparable protection at a much lower cost. It is too bad that in recent times there has been unwarranted conflict created between the city and county. This can be traced to a single source who is creating a negative mindset.
Harry J. Grubham
St. Maries
