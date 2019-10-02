The cooler weather has arrived and with it the common habit of hunkering down in the warm house and relishing in the comfort of our recliner or sofa. For those of us of “a certain age,” this is not the best way to stay well.
Thanks to the state of Idaho, we have a free exercise class, Fit and Fall-Proof, available to seniors, men and women who are 60 years or older. Jill Carpenter who teaches the class, has been trained by Panhandle Health and leads us in strength, balance and relaxing techniques.
The class is in the basement of the Presbyterian Church on College Ave here in St. Maries on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. To those of you who need an outlet, I recommend joining our group.
The exercises can be as easy or as difficult as you need them to be. You can sit through the exercise or stand. Jill uses simple Yoga and some Tai Chi for stretching and breathing techniques. We all feel stronger and more flexible and have fun together. Come and join us .
Gwen Wotring
St. Maries
