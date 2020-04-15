Just out of curiosity I started keeping track of the number of adjectives used by President Trump in describing people, government agencies and businesses that please him, i.e., superb, fantastic, incredible, wonderful, marvelous, spectacular, etc. and I lost count somewhere around fifty.
I’ve also noted how often it displeases him when asked questions that contradict his previous statements. This is especially true by news reporters representing newspapers, TV networks, etc. other than conservative ones he likes.
I thought we lived in a free country where we’re free to question decisions by our representatives, including the President and not be given a harsh reprimand and be embarrassed as we’ve seen him do frequently.
I also noted he doesn’t have a White House press secretary (how many have there been anyway?). Could it be no one wants a horrible job like that? A job where you’ve got to stand up and embellish your boss and his decisions, knowing you’re going to not tell the truth, even knowing that there are people who do know the truth.
Be safe America, and believe there are people out there that will make us a better and safe country.
Paul Underwood
St. Maries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.