When you were a baby and needed help, you called for your “Mama.”
Now that you’ve grown into an adult – and a voter – and need help, who do you call. Your sheriff!
There are currently four candidates running for the position of sheriff of Benewah County.
As Margie and I analyze the qualifications of these four candidates, one name keeps rising to the top – TONY EELLS!
Having served as undersheriff, Tony has the experience, on the job training, required training, passion for the profession, loyalty to our locals, the desire to “serve and protect”, a rare trait known as common sense, and the support of previous Benewah County Sheriffs.
Margie and I know that Tony will be there if we call for help.
Tony Eells will get our votes for Sheriff of Benewah County.
Larry & Margie Bentick
St. Maries
