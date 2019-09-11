The present controversy over whether the city of St. Maries should break the agreement with the sheriff and start providing its own police force is politically motivated and has nothing to do with public safety.
Ask yourself a few questions. Are there muggings in St. Maries? Have there been auto-pedestrian accidents? Robberies? What crimes have increased since the county took over the policing of St. Maries? (NONE)
I’ll tell you right now there was major conflict between the city and county officers for many years before they were combined. Now that the council whip was reappointed and pulling strings it seems the city/county conflict has returned.
Some of the statements made in the local paper made me laugh, or should I say be embarrassed, knowing this person is supposed to represent me.
In comparing income from fines, which “the money wasn’t supposed to matter” direct quote. The mayor used the average of the last three years of city police, and only one year when under the county. That is statistical trickery. Why three years vs. one? Comparing apples to oranges. What were the violations? Was it the courts and prosecutor that levied the amount of the fine? All this needs to be examined when trying to come up with an unbiased conclusion.
But that wasn’t the goal. The goal was a feeble attempt to make it look like the county wasn’t doing the job. The whole scheme came from a couple of members of the governing body wanting more personal power. Public safety matters nothing to these two. Control, control, control, with letting the public know as little as possible. Remember it is your city. These people are just stewarding your possessions.
Harry Grubham
St. Maries
