I am writing this letter in reference to the upcoming election for Sheriff, and in particular Anthony (Tony) Eells.
I have known Tony since he was first hired by Benewah county back in 2004. I have always known Tony to be hard-working, honest, and putting the good of the community first. Tony’s Law Enforcement skills have grown and broadened over the years.
I moved Tony from patrol to the undersheriff position six years ago. He has helped me achieve many goals for the office, some are upgrading our vehicle fleet to better serve the Citizens of the County, improving our radio equipment to increase safety for our Deputies, and working with both the jail and dispatch to get our communication and electronic equipment updated and in good working order. Tony is very conscientious when it comes to budgetary concerns and is always doing all he can to better the office while keeping the costs as low as possible.
When I have had to be out of the office for vacations, medical leaves, ect. I have always felt I left the office in good hands.
I am extremely confident that, if elected, Tony will continue to serve and protect the citizens of Benewah County and to uphold the Constitutions of both the United States and the State of Idaho to the best of his ability. With that said, I will be voting for Anthony Eells for Benewah County Sheriff.
Dave Resser
Benewah County Sheriff
