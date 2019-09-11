In response to “Where does the chef eat,” the letter-to-the-editor written by Dr. Wheeler: The chef east at his place because at his place he is king.
If only everyone was treated like the king! Just another patient at Benewah Community Hospital.
Shelly Langendoerfer
St. Maries
