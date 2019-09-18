On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at about 2:00, I was on my way home from one of my trips up the St. Joe River above Avery. There parked alongside the road, about three miles upriver from Avery, at one of the best fishing spots was the “Benewah County Airport Courtesy Car.”
This is approximately 52 miles from our airport, about 105 miles round-trip. Let’s hope that these fisherman were on Benewah County business. How’s that for courtesy?
Maybe the courtesy car came with gift cards for a meal in one of Shoshone County’s eateries.
Larry Bentcik
St. Maries
