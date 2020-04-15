Did you know that on March 27th the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) asked the public to avoid all nonessential open burning? The reasons given in the press release are:
1. Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, which could be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19.
2. Smoke exposure impacts can lead to unnecessary testing or self-isolation.
3. First responders and other emergency services are operating at a reduced capacity and have limited resources to respond to out-of-control burns.
4. Personal protective equipment to reduce smoke exposure is not readily available at this time.
On April 8, a neighbor on Round Lake Road did not realize this and lit a broadcast burn to remove cured canary grass. The fire quickly left his property and spread to adjoining properties impacting three land owners. I called 911 and was assured that help was on the way. When several fire trucks showed up the fire was burning both above and below the county road sending up clouds of smoke visible for miles around. Firemen from St. Maries Fire Protection District, IDL and Harrison-O’Gara Station did a thorough job of knocking the fire down. I commend the firemen for their professionalism and know-how. We still have a long road ahead of us dealing with Covid-19.
Be careful out there.
Sally Grant
Harrison
