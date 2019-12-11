My beloved only sibling, Pete Dirlam, who has lived in Santa for 15 years, sends me op eds from your newspaper. I disagree with them most of the time. But not all of the time.
I understand why rural voters out there find fault with the liberal Democrats running for president. Not one of those Democrats has visited St. Maries or nearby rural areas. I get that recent articles about “windy cows” and “proper pronouns” and banning plastic straws seem silly and even stupid to some people.
This is where I am: Massachusetts. This is the state where Elizabeth Warren, liberal extraordinaire, lives, though she was born in Oklahoma. This is the state with some of the highest-ranked colleges and universities in the world. Our Republican governor and mostly Democratic legislature passed a law banning flavored cigarettes that vapers, mostly teenagers, get hooked on. We believe the climate worldwide is changing, so we do our part to lower our carbon footprints. We hug trees and don’t litter.
I have a clothesline on which I hang clothes to dry. This is discouraged as “so rural” by a friend. I gave up cigarette smoking decades ago. Smoking does kill. If folks out there want to smoke and deem it their right and not the government’s business, then go ahead. But I think the federal government should better alert, via the C.D.C., the awfulness of smoking.
MA has strict gun laws. No one can walk the streets with a gun. Most of us think this is a good thing. My brother says Idahoans wouldn’t agree. We counter with the countries that have the strictest gun laws have the fewest shootings.
We have churches, and people still go to church. Fewer and fewer though. Where I live on Cape Cod, we have lovely white churches on knolls that date to the 1700s. We’re the land where the first Pilgrims came to – not Plymouth, but what’s now Provincetown, Cape Cod.
Provincetown is a safe place for LGBTQ people. My brother says people out there, not all but many, do not understand LGBTQ and why many in MA don’t go to church anymore. We’re the state where the sex-abuse by priests broke by a team of reporters from the Boston Globe. We’re a place where people who refer to themselves as “they,” meaning gender neutral, are not jeered at.
We back here know that windmills “wear out” as a recent column said. We know there’s a problem replacing them and recycling them. Still we back here think you out there might want to rethink fossil fuels and replacing oil and gas with wind and sun. At least think about the big companies run by billionaires that cling to the erroneous notion that fossil fuels are still OK in an increasingly stifling environment. Look at the pictures of Mumbai. Terrible air over there. No, that’s not going to happen in rural Idaho, but still … We liberals care about faraway places too. It’s one world and all that stuff.
We back here are not socialists, contrary to what some out there write and say about us. We do not think the federal government should run everything. We believe in small businesses, entrepreneurism and free markets. But we also believe healthcare is a right. I love my Medicare. We believe in public education where kids can be exposed to many beliefs, rituals, customs and evolution. We believe government should set standards for home-schooling. According to my brother, there are no guidelines or requirements for curriculum or specific subjects to be taught in an Idaho homeschool. Idaho statutes do not indicate how many days per year or hours per day a homeschool student must be learning in a home classroom. There are no teacher qualifications for parents or others who homeschool their kids. He, brother, says he’d like this to change. He and I were teachers in public schools. I say whoopie for my brother.
The editor of this paper emailed me and told me I could write a piece for his paper but I had a word count. I’ve exceeded it.
Barbara Leedom
South Yarmouth, MA
