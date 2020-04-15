I agree with Dale and Robin Baerlochers letter to the editor, Tami Holdahl will be a good sheriff for Benewah County. Her honesty and drive to do what is good for all Benewah County citizens is her main goal. The list of her accomplishments is long. All you have to do is ask anyone who knows her, they will fill you in. I could go on and on.
So please support Tami Holdahl for our next Sheriff of Benewah County. Please request an absentee ballot online or pick up a request form from the lobby of the courthouse.
Ed Spooner
St. Maries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.