Millions of Americans are receiving stimulus funds deposited into their bank accounts this month. In their haste to prevent our economy from total collapse, I fear that our elected officials in Washington D.C. passed a stimulus bill that is somewhat misdirected.
Billions of dollars are being sent to many of us who don’t really need a stimulus check while the 22 million that were laid off in the last four weeks plus the millions that will lose their jobs in the coming weeks could face financial disaster by the time this coronavirus-induced recession is over.
For those of you who received the stimulus funds and don’t actually need the money, please consider donating all or at least a portion of it to charitable organizations that can help our fellow Americans in need. Organizations like our local food bank and churches are good choices.
Our nation is assuming an unprecedented amount of debt to keep us afloat, maybe we could help reduce the need for additional stimulus money by directing some of the our funds to where it is really needed. Remember, our children and grandchildren will assume this debt.
Mark Grant
St. Maries
