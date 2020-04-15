I worked with Tony Eells as a wildland firefighter, and have witnessed Tony’s professionalism and calming influence during an altercation. The wildfire I most remember Tony’s firefighter skills was on a fire in Canyon Creek. Tony was working with the dozer operator Howard Fauley, trying to cut off the head of the fire. Despite being chased out several times he remained calm and he and Howard were successful in completing their task.
The altercation I reference was on my own property. I was at home when there was a large caliber rifle shot within 150 yards of our house. Despite the fact that our property was clearly posted, a young man and his older “guide” came onto our property and shot a bear. Needless to say I was just a little upset by this action. I called the sheriff’s office and then confronted the hunter and “guide.” Luckily Tony arrived and deescalated the situation quickly and professionally.
Tony is very good at his profession, and in my opinion would make a great Benewah County Sheriff. I encourage others to vote for Tony.
John Pollard
St. Maries
