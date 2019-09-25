Last Friday, September 13, we laid my oldest brother Eugene Seaman to rest in St. Maries Woodlawn Cemetery. He served three years in the Navy and was a Korean War veteran.
With only a few days’ notice to Jim Shubert, he was able to round up 15 men from the local American Legion post to perform a 21-gun salute and honor guard for Gene.
I am so grateful for what they do and what they stand for.
As a four-year Navy veteran of the Vietnam era, I was touched by their dedication.
My daughter, Heidi, and I flew to Tennessee to attend my next older bother, Tom’s, funeral in June. He served 13 years in the Navy and seven in the Air Force. Our dad served 26 years (1930-1956) and was a WWII, Korean and Vietnam veteran.
My gratitude to the American Legionnaires for what they mean to the families of these veterans.
Jim Thornes
St. Maries
