I’m sure everyone who drives the St. Maries River Road past Peet Shoe Dryer’s place is as tired of the pavement part as we are.
The road (If you can call it that!) could not be any worse. We’re using the ditch for road. It’s bad enough you have to be careful because people are on the wrong and middle side of the road. Not counting the car repair it costs. I wonder if any of the county workers or commissioners lived up here and had to drive it like all of us do if maybe it would have been fixed a long time ago?
It’s way overdue! Come out and drive it and see!
JoEllen Allen
St. Maries
