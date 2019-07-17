summons
To: Unknown Heirs or Devisees of James Donald Cormana and Unknown Heirs or Devisees of Edith Lois Cormana
You have been sued by Banner Bank, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for Benewah County, Idaho, Case No. CV05-19-0211.
The nature of the claim against you is Foreclosure of Trust Deed and Action on a Promissory Note relating to certain real property located in Benewah County, Idaho.
Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 701 West College Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, Phone 208-245-3212 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney at Eleanor A. DuBay, Tomasi Salyer Martin, 121 SW Morrison St., Suite 1850, Portland, OR 97204, Phone 503-894-9900.
A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.
Dated: /s/ 6/21/2019 11:23 AM
Benewah County District Court
By Stacy A. Bradbury
Deputy Clerk
SEAL OF THE DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO
320 June 26 – July 17
notice of time and place hearing
DUNHAM & WOLFF, P.A.
Mariah R. Dunham (ISB #7287)
722 Main Avenue
St. Maries, Idaho 83861
Telephone: (208) 245-2523
Facsimile: (208) 245-4392
Electronic Service: dunhamwolff@dunhamwolff.net
Attorney for Petitioner, JEANINE WELSH
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV05-19-0245
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING ON DECREE DETERMINING SURVIVING SPOUSE AS SOLE BENEFICIARY OF INTESTATE ESTATE
In the Matter of the Estate of
ROBERT G. WELSH,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JEANINE WELSH has filed a Petition for Decree Determining Surviving Spouse as Sole Beneficiary of Intestate Estate to determine that JEANINE WELSH is the surviving spouse and the sole beneficiary of the intestate estate of Decedent, ROBERT G. WELSH.
Hearing upon said Petition will be held on the 31st day of July, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, in the above-entitled Court in St. Maries, County of Benewah, State of Idaho, before the Honorable Douglas P. Payne. Any person interested may appear at the said time and place and show cause, if any, why the petition should not be granted.
DATED this 26th day of June, 2019.
DUNHAM & WOLFF, P.A.
By: /s/ Mariah R. Dunham
MARIAH R. DUNHAM,
Attorney for Petitioner
325 July 3 - 17
summons
LAWRENCE G. WASDEN
ATTORNEY GENERAL
STATE OF IDAHO
NICOLE S. MCKAY, ISB# 4593
CHIEF, HEALTH & HUMAN
SERVICES DIVISION
DENISE L. ROSEN, ISB# 4163
Deputy Attorney General
1120 Ironwood Drive
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
Telephone: (208) 769-1589
Facsimile: (208) 666-6777
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV2018-61
ANOTHER SUMMONS
FEE: EXEMPT
(Idaho Code § 67-2301)
IN THE MATTER OF:
AMARI JIMENEZ
DOB: 01/08/2017
A Child Under Eighteen Years.
In the Matter of the Termination of the
Parental Rights of:
ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA, Mother
THE STATE OF IDAHO SENDS GREETINGS TO:
ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights between AMARI JIMENEZ and his mother, ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA, has been filed with the District Court of the County of Benewah, by Denise L. Rosen, Deputy Attorney General, under Idaho Code Section 16-2005, etc. A hearing on the petition will be held at the Benewah County Courthouse, 701 West College Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho on August 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that you are entitled to be represented by an Attorney. If you cannot afford one, you may be appointed an Attorney by making application to the Court at the Benewah County Courthouse.
If you fail to appear at the time and place set forth above, or fail to appear through an attorney, you may be deemed to have defaulted and a judgment terminating your parental rights may be entered without further hearing or notice.
DATED this 17 day of June, 2019.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO
BY:Sheena Weaver
DEPUTY
324 July 3 - 17
applications filed
The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho:
91-8034
JOHN P ROSS
VIKKY ROSS
1011 WINDSONG LN
MOSCOW, ID 83843-7477
Point of Diversion L6(SWSE)
S14 T46N R01W
BENEWAH County
Source ST JOE RIVER
Tributary COEUR D ALENE LAKE
Use: DOMESTIC
01/01 to 12/31 0.04 CFS
Total Diversion: 0.04 CFS
Date Filed: 6/13/2019
Place Of Use: DOMESTIC
T46N R01W S14
L6(SWSE)
92-11091
STEVEN LIPPERT
TINA LIPPERT
PO BOX 225
SANTA, ID 83866-0225
Point of Diversion SWSW
S11 T44N R01W
BENEWAH County
Source GROUND WATER
Use: DOMESTIC
01/01 to 12/31 0.04 CFS
Total Diversion: 0.04 CFS
Date Filed: 7/1/2019
Place Of Use: DOMESTIC
T44N R01W S11 SWSW
Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact Northern Region office at (208) 762-2800. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 8/5/2019. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.
GARY SPACKMAN, Director Published on 7/17/2019 and 7/24/2019
331 July 17 - 24
name change
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE 1ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV05-19-258
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
(Minor)
IN RE: Ayden Dean Mester-Silfvast
Legal name of child
A Petition to change the name of Ayden Dean Mester-Silfvast, a minor, now residing in the City of St. Maries, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Benewah County, Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Benewah County, Idaho. The name will change to Ayden Dean Silfvast.
The reason for the change in name is: We had hyphened the last name at adoption to connect him to previous siblings…but he does not like it and wants the name as rest of our family.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 1:30 o’ clock p.m. on Aug. 21, 2019 can show the court a good reason against the name change.
Date: 7/11/19
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
Sheena Weaver
By: Sheena Weaver
Deputy Clerk
335 July 17 – Aug. 7
ordinance
A SUMMARY OF PLUMMER ORDINACE NO. 456
SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PLUMMER, BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO, AMENDING TITLE 7, CHAPTERS 2 AND 4, TO AMEND THE BUILDING REQUIREMENTS FOR MANUFACTURED HOMES, PARK MODEL RECREATIONAL VEHICLES, SECONDARY RESIDENCES, TINY HOMES AND MODULAR BUILDINGS; AND FURTHER AMENDING TITLE 8, CHAPTERS 2 THROUGH 14, TO INCLUDE TINY HOMES AS A PERMITTED USE IN THE AGRICULTURAL ZONE, RURAL RESIDENTIAL ZONE, SUBURBAN RESIDENTIAL ZONE, URBAN RESIDENTIAL ZONE, COMMERCIAL RESIDENTIAL MIX ZONE AND AS A NONCONFORMING USE, EXCLUDING MANUFACTURED HOMES AND TINY HOMES IN THE GENERAL COMMERCIAL ZONE, MAIN STREET COMMERCIAL ZONE AND RIPARIAN PROTECTION OVERLAY ZONE; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS, SEVERABILITY, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
A summary of the provisions of Ordinance Number 456 of the City of Plummer, Benewah County, State of Idaho:
Section 1: Provides set back requirements for tiny homes, in Title 7, Chapter 2.
Section 2: Provides definitions for Manufactured Homes, Park Model Recreational Vehicles, Secondary Residences and Tiny Homes in Title 7, Chapter 4, Section 1; amending publications and codes adopted by reference for the same in Title 7, Chapter 4, Section 2; providing standards for installation of manufactured homes and tiny homes in Title 7, Chapter 4, Section 3; restricting occupancy of park model recreational vehicles in Title 7, Chapter 4, Section 4; and to provide for permits and foundation requirements for tiny homes and modular buildings in Title 7, Chapter 4, Section 5.
Sections 3-12: Provides definitions for Manufactured Homes, Mobile Homes, Modular Buildings, Park Model Recreational Vehicles, Secondary Residences and Tiny Homes in Title 8, Chapter 2, Section 2; provides for tiny homes as a permitted use in the Agricultural Zone, with use requirements, in Title 8, Chapter 4, Sections 2,5,7 and 8; provides for tiny homes as a permitted use in the Rural Residential Zone, with use requirements, in Title 8, Chapter 5, Sections 1,4,6 and 7; provides for tiny homes as a permitted use in the Suburban Residential Zone, with use requirements, in Title 8, Chapter 6, Sections 1,4,6 and 7; provides for tiny homes as a permitted use in the Urban Residential Zone, with use requirements, in Title 8, Chapter 7, Sections 1,4,6 and 7; excludes manufactured homes and tiny homes in the General Commercial Zone in Title 8, Chapter 8, Section 5; excludes manufactured homes and tiny homes in the Main Street Commercial Zone in Title 8, Chapter 9, Section 6: provides for tiny homes as a permitted use in the Commercial Residential Mix Zone, with use requirements, in Title 8, Chapter 10, Sections 1,4,6 and 7; excludes tiny homes in the Riparian Protection Overlay Zone, in Title 8, Chapter 13, Section 5; and provides for tiny homes as a Nonconforming Use, in Title 8, Chapter 14, Section 2.
Sections 12-14: Provide for repeal of conflicting ordinances or parts of ordinances, severability and effective date.
This publication is a summary of the full Ordinance, and is being published pursuant to Idaho Code Section 50-901A. This ordinance was passed and approved upon a proper roll call vote and duly enacted at a properly noticed session of the Plummer City Council, held on the 11th day of July, 2019. The full text of the Ordinance is available at the Plummer City Hall.
Dated this 11th day of July 2019.
CITY OF PLUMMER, IDAHO
William Weems, Mayor
ATTEST: Sara Allen, City Clerk-Treasurer
333 July 17
ordinance
Amending Salaries for Elected City Officials
Ordinance No. 457
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE SALARIES OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCILMEMBERS OF THE CITY OF PLUMMER, REPEALING CONFLICTING ORDINANCES AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF PLUMMER, IDAHO:
SECTION 1. MAYOR AND COUNCIL SALARIES.
Commencing January 1, 2020, the salaries of the Mayor and of the members of the Plummer City Council shall be as follows:
(a) The Mayor shall receive an annual salary in the sum of two thousand, four hundred dollars ($2,400.00); and
(b) Each member of the Council shall receive an annual salary in the sum of one thousand, eight hundred dollars ($1,800.00).
SECTION 2. REPEAL OF CONFLICTING PROVISIONS.
All provisions of the current municipal code of the City of Plummer that conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.
SECTION 3. EFFECTIVE DATE.
This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval and publication in one issue of the St. Maries Gazette Record, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Plummer, and the official newspaper of said City.
PASSES under suspension of the rules upon which a roll call vote was taken and duly enacted as an Ordinance of the City of Plummer, Benewah County, Idaho at a convened meeting of the Plummer City Council held on the 11th day of July 2019.
CITY OF PLUMMER
BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO
By: William Weems, Mayor
Attest: Sara Allen, City Clerk/Treasurer
334 July 17
public notice
Public Notice is hereby given that the Panhandle Health District Board of Health will meet on Thursday, July 25th at 12:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Health District, 8500 N. Atlas Road, Hayden, Idaho for the purpose of adopting the following fee revision for Environmental Health Services, to become effective on August 1, 2019. Any citizen may appear for public comment regarding the proposed fees.
Environmental Health Services Fees
Fee Type Existing Fees Proposed Fees
Food Establishment renewal license late fee- $0 $35.00
failure to renew by January 1
Food Establishment renewal license late fee- $0 $70.00
failure to renew by January 15
330 July 10 - 17
notice of budget hearing
AVERY WATER & SEWER DISTRICT
SHOSHONE COUNTY
AVERY, IDAHO NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: The Avery Water & Sewer District will hold a public hearing on its 2019-2020 budget on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Avery Community Center
REVENUE
Beginning Balance $32,700
Property Taxes 8,500
User Fees 42,000
Earnings on Investments 150
TOTAL EXPENDITURES $83,350
Operation & Maintenance $30,000
Clerical Salary 4,700
Utilities 3,500
Liability Insurance 1,500
Loan Repayment 10,122
Ending Balance 33,528
TOTAL $83,350
/s/ Sanda Piccinini
Sanda Piccinini Sec/Trea
332 July 17
