summons

To: Unknown Heirs or Devisees of James Donald Cormana and Unknown Heirs or Devisees of Edith Lois Cormana

You have been sued by Banner Bank, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for Benewah County, Idaho, Case No. CV05-19-0211.

The nature of the claim against you is Foreclosure of Trust Deed and Action on a Promissory Note relating to certain real property located in Benewah County, Idaho.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 701 West College Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, Phone 208-245-3212 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney at Eleanor A. DuBay, Tomasi Salyer Martin, 121 SW Morrison St., Suite 1850, Portland, OR 97204, Phone 503-894-9900.

A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

Dated: /s/ 6/21/2019 11:23 AM

Benewah County District Court

By Stacy A. Bradbury

Deputy Clerk 

SEAL OF THE DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO

 320 June 26 – July 17

applications filed

The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho:

92-11090

MATTHEW P BROWN

JENNIFER L BROWN

11259 N CUTLASS ST

HAYDEN, ID 83835-8654

Point of Diversion NENWSE

S14 T44N R02W

BENEWAH County

Source SPRING

Tributary SINKS

Use: DOMESTIC

01/01 to 12/31 0.04 CFS

Total Diversion: 0.04 CFS

Date Filed: 6/21/2019

Place Of Use: DOMESTIC

T44N R02W S14 NWSE

Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact Northern Region office at (208) 762-2800. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 7/22/2019. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

GARY SPACKMAN, Director Published on 7/3/2019 and 7/10/2019

323 July 3 - 10

notice of time and place hearing

DUNHAM & WOLFF, P.A.

Mariah R. Dunham (ISB #7287)

722 Main Avenue

St. Maries, Idaho 83861

Telephone: (208) 245-2523

Facsimile: (208) 245-4392

Electronic Service: dunhamwolff@dunhamwolff.net

Attorney for Petitioner, JEANINE WELSH

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH

Case No. CV05-19-0245

NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING ON DECREE DETERMINING SURVIVING SPOUSE AS SOLE BENEFICIARY OF INTESTATE ESTATE

In the Matter of the Estate of

ROBERT G. WELSH,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JEANINE WELSH has filed a Petition for Decree Determining Surviving Spouse as Sole Beneficiary of Intestate Estate to determine that JEANINE WELSH is the surviving spouse and the sole beneficiary of the intestate estate of Decedent, ROBERT G. WELSH.

Hearing upon said Petition will be held on the 31st day of July, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, in the above-entitled Court in St. Maries, County of Benewah, State of Idaho, before the Honorable Douglas P. Payne. Any person interested may appear at the said time and place and show cause, if any, why the petition should not be granted.

DATED this 26th day of June, 2019.

DUNHAM & WOLFF, P.A.

By: /s/ Mariah R. Dunham

MARIAH R. DUNHAM,

Attorney for Petitioner

325 July 3 - 17

summons

LAWRENCE G. WASDEN

ATTORNEY GENERAL

STATE OF IDAHO

NICOLE S. MCKAY, ISB# 4593

CHIEF, HEALTH & HUMAN

SERVICES DIVISION

DENISE L. ROSEN, ISB# 4163

Deputy Attorney General

1120 Ironwood Drive

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

Denise.Rosen@dhw.idaho.gov

Telephone: (208) 769-1589

Facsimile: (208) 666-6777

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH

Case No. CV2018-61

ANOTHER SUMMONS

FEE: EXEMPT

(Idaho Code § 67-2301)

IN THE MATTER OF:

AMARI JIMENEZ

DOB: 01/08/2017

A Child Under Eighteen Years.

In the Matter of the Termination of the

Parental Rights of:

ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA, Mother

THE STATE OF IDAHO SENDS GREETINGS TO:

ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights between AMARI JIMENEZ and his mother, ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA, has been filed with the District Court of the County of Benewah, by Denise L. Rosen, Deputy Attorney General, under Idaho Code Section 16-2005, etc. A hearing on the petition will be held at the Benewah County Courthouse, 701 West College Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho on August 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that you are entitled to be represented by an Attorney. If you cannot afford one, you may be appointed an Attorney by making application to the Court at the Benewah County Courthouse.

If you fail to appear at the time and place set forth above, or fail to appear through an attorney, you may be deemed to have defaulted and a judgment terminating your parental rights may be entered without further hearing or notice.

DATED this 17 day of June, 2019.

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO

BY:Sheena Weaver

DEPUTY

324 July 3 - 17

public notice

Public Notice is hereby given that the Panhandle Health District Board of Health will meet on Thursday, July 25th at 12:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Health District, 8500 N. Atlas Road, Hayden, Idaho for the purpose of adopting the following fee revision for Environmental Health Services, to become effective on August 1, 2019. Any citizen may appear for public comment regarding the proposed fees.

Environmental Health Services Fees

Fee Type Existing Fees Proposed Fees

Food Establishment renewal license late fee- $0 $35.00

failure to renew by January 1

Food Establishment renewal license late fee- $0 $70.00

failure to renew by January 15

330 July 10 - 17

