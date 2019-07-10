summons
To: Unknown Heirs or Devisees of James Donald Cormana and Unknown Heirs or Devisees of Edith Lois Cormana
You have been sued by Banner Bank, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for Benewah County, Idaho, Case No. CV05-19-0211.
The nature of the claim against you is Foreclosure of Trust Deed and Action on a Promissory Note relating to certain real property located in Benewah County, Idaho.
Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 701 West College Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, Phone 208-245-3212 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney at Eleanor A. DuBay, Tomasi Salyer Martin, 121 SW Morrison St., Suite 1850, Portland, OR 97204, Phone 503-894-9900.
A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.
Dated: /s/ 6/21/2019 11:23 AM
Benewah County District Court
By Stacy A. Bradbury
Deputy Clerk
SEAL OF THE DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO
320 June 26 – July 17
applications filed
The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho:
92-11090
MATTHEW P BROWN
JENNIFER L BROWN
11259 N CUTLASS ST
HAYDEN, ID 83835-8654
Point of Diversion NENWSE
S14 T44N R02W
BENEWAH County
Source SPRING
Tributary SINKS
Use: DOMESTIC
01/01 to 12/31 0.04 CFS
Total Diversion: 0.04 CFS
Date Filed: 6/21/2019
Place Of Use: DOMESTIC
T44N R02W S14 NWSE
Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact Northern Region office at (208) 762-2800. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 7/22/2019. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.
GARY SPACKMAN, Director Published on 7/3/2019 and 7/10/2019
323 July 3 - 10
notice of time and place hearing
DUNHAM & WOLFF, P.A.
Mariah R. Dunham (ISB #7287)
722 Main Avenue
St. Maries, Idaho 83861
Telephone: (208) 245-2523
Facsimile: (208) 245-4392
Electronic Service: dunhamwolff@dunhamwolff.net
Attorney for Petitioner, JEANINE WELSH
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV05-19-0245
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING ON DECREE DETERMINING SURVIVING SPOUSE AS SOLE BENEFICIARY OF INTESTATE ESTATE
In the Matter of the Estate of
ROBERT G. WELSH,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JEANINE WELSH has filed a Petition for Decree Determining Surviving Spouse as Sole Beneficiary of Intestate Estate to determine that JEANINE WELSH is the surviving spouse and the sole beneficiary of the intestate estate of Decedent, ROBERT G. WELSH.
Hearing upon said Petition will be held on the 31st day of July, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, in the above-entitled Court in St. Maries, County of Benewah, State of Idaho, before the Honorable Douglas P. Payne. Any person interested may appear at the said time and place and show cause, if any, why the petition should not be granted.
DATED this 26th day of June, 2019.
DUNHAM & WOLFF, P.A.
By: /s/ Mariah R. Dunham
MARIAH R. DUNHAM,
Attorney for Petitioner
325 July 3 - 17
summons
LAWRENCE G. WASDEN
ATTORNEY GENERAL
STATE OF IDAHO
NICOLE S. MCKAY, ISB# 4593
CHIEF, HEALTH & HUMAN
SERVICES DIVISION
DENISE L. ROSEN, ISB# 4163
Deputy Attorney General
1120 Ironwood Drive
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
Telephone: (208) 769-1589
Facsimile: (208) 666-6777
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV2018-61
ANOTHER SUMMONS
FEE: EXEMPT
(Idaho Code § 67-2301)
IN THE MATTER OF:
AMARI JIMENEZ
DOB: 01/08/2017
A Child Under Eighteen Years.
In the Matter of the Termination of the
Parental Rights of:
ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA, Mother
THE STATE OF IDAHO SENDS GREETINGS TO:
ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights between AMARI JIMENEZ and his mother, ELISA ESPINOZA-GARCIA, has been filed with the District Court of the County of Benewah, by Denise L. Rosen, Deputy Attorney General, under Idaho Code Section 16-2005, etc. A hearing on the petition will be held at the Benewah County Courthouse, 701 West College Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho on August 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that you are entitled to be represented by an Attorney. If you cannot afford one, you may be appointed an Attorney by making application to the Court at the Benewah County Courthouse.
If you fail to appear at the time and place set forth above, or fail to appear through an attorney, you may be deemed to have defaulted and a judgment terminating your parental rights may be entered without further hearing or notice.
DATED this 17 day of June, 2019.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
BENEWAH COUNTY, IDAHO
BY:Sheena Weaver
DEPUTY
324 July 3 - 17
public notice
Public Notice is hereby given that the Panhandle Health District Board of Health will meet on Thursday, July 25th at 12:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Health District, 8500 N. Atlas Road, Hayden, Idaho for the purpose of adopting the following fee revision for Environmental Health Services, to become effective on August 1, 2019. Any citizen may appear for public comment regarding the proposed fees.
Environmental Health Services Fees
Fee Type Existing Fees Proposed Fees
Food Establishment renewal license late fee- $0 $35.00
failure to renew by January 1
Food Establishment renewal license late fee- $0 $70.00
failure to renew by January 15
330 July 10 - 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.