IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE 1ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV05-19-258
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
(Minor)
IN RE: Ayden Dean Mester-Silfvast
Legal name of child
A Petition to change the name of Ayden Dean Mester-Silfvast, a minor, now residing in the City of St. Maries, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Benewah County, Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Benewah County, Idaho. The name will change to Ayden Dean Silfvast.
The reason for the change in name is: We had hyphened the last name at adoption to connect him to previous siblings…but he does not like it and wants the name as rest of our family.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 1:30 o’ clock p.m. on Aug. 21, 2019 can show the court a good reason against the name change.
Date: 7/11/19
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
Sheena Weaver
By: Sheena Weaver
Deputy Clerk
July 17 – Aug. 7
notice of establishment
In accordance with Idaho code section 23-301. The Idaho State Liquor Division hereby gives notice of the establishment of a contract liquor store. Location of said liquor store is described as:
Lots 3,4,5 and 6, Block 1, CENTRAL AVERY SUBDIVISION, according to the official and recorded plat thereof, filed as Instrument No. 315004, records of Shoshone County, State of Idaho.
Street Address: 95 Milwaukee Road, Avery, ID
Notice is hereby given of the public’s right to protest the establishment of the contract liquor store at the desbribed location and to present signed petitions to the director of the liquor division or his designated representative, protesting the location. Signed petitions must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the following office:
Idaho State Liquor Division
District 3 Manager
P.O. Box 1005
Coeur D’Alene, Idaho 83814
If the lesser of twenty-five (25) people or ten percent (10%) of the eligible voters living in precincts, any part of which is located within a one thousand (1,000) foot radius surrounding of the proposed site of the liquor store present a signed petition to the director or his designated representative, if necessary, a public hearing shall be held within one (1) week after the last legal notice has been published.
July 24 – Aug. 7
notice to creditors
DUNHAM AND WOLFF, P.A.
Mariah R. Dunham (ISB #7287)
722 Main Avenue
St. Maries, Idaho 83861
Telephone: (208) 245-2523
Facsimile: (208) 245-4392
Electronic Service: dunhamwolff@dunhamwolff.net
Attorneys for Personal Representative, RYAN DAVID WILSON
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV05-19-0259
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(For Publication)
In the Matter of the Estate of
WARREN DAVID WILSON
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ryan David Wilson, whose mailing address is 1111 Alabama Street, Huntington Beach, California 92648 has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed or delivered to Ryan David Wilson, Personal Representative of the Estate, at the law office of Dunham & Wolff, P.A., 722 Main Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho 83861, and filed with the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 17th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Ryan David Wilson
Ryan David Wilson, Personal Representative
July 24 – Aug. 8
Public Notice
The Tensed Fire Protection District budget hearing will be August 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Tensed Fire Station, 382159 Hwy 95. Any questions or comments can be answered by the District Clerk at 208-274-5644 or by mail, P.O. Box 98, Tensed, Idaho 83870.
By /s/ Richard Morrison
July 31-Aug. 7
Notice to Creditors
DUNHAM AND WOLFF, P.A.
Mariah R. Dunham (ISB #7287)
722 Main Avenue
St. Maries, Idaho 83861
Telephone: (208) 245-2523
Facsimile: (208) 245-4392
Electronic Service: dunhamwolff@dunhamwolff.net
Attorney for Personal Representative, MOLLY SUE WARREN
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH
Case No. CV05-19-0265
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(For Publication)
In the Matter of the Estate of
CHARLIE EUGENE WARREN, JR., Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Molly Sue Warren, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 331, Fernwood, Idaho 83830 has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed or delivered to Molly Sue Warren, Personal Representative of the Estate, at the law office of Dunham & Wolff, P.A., 722 Main Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho 83861, and filed with the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 25th day of July, 2019.
By /s/ Molly Sue Warren
Molly Sue Warren, Personal Representative
July 31-Aug. 14
Notice to Creditors
Andrew P. Doman, ISB #3879
Amanda Findlay, ISB #9961
LAKE CITY LAW GROUP PLLC
Attorneys at Law
907 Main Avenue
St. Maries, Idaho 83861
Telephone (208) 245-9155
Facsimile (208) 245-1095
Attorney for Elmor D. Evans
Personal Representative
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENEWAH MAGISTRATE DIVISION
Case No. CV05-19-0201
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
MADGE L. MURRAY
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or his estate are required to present such claims within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
Dated this 30th Day of May, 2019.
/s/ ELMOR D. EVANS
6776 Benewah Creek Road
St. Maries, ID 83861
July 31-Aug. 14
Notice of Sale
Lien Sale
8/10/2019 at 9:00am
St. Maries Saw & Cycle, LLC
204 W. College Avenue
St. Maries, ID 83861
1982 Honda GL1100
VIN# 1HFSC0206CA205078
July 31-Aug. 7
STATE TIMBER SALE
CR300655, KUGEL CHERRIES OSR
A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 1806 Main Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for an estimated 5,565 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Treasurer, State of Idaho, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $88,535.40 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $885,354.00. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price is $166.49 per MBF.
The sale is located within Section 6, Township 44N, Range 01W, Section 16, Township 45N, Range 02W and Section 36, Township 46N, Range 03W, B.M., Benewah County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 4 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at http://web.idl.idaho.gov/timbersale/Search.aspx or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, St. Maries, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website.
The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law.
If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 245-4551 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529.
Aug. 7-28
STATE TIMBER SALE
CR300670, DAVIS MOUNTAIN
A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 1806 Main Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, at 11:00 a.m. local time, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for an estimated 11,560 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Treasurer, State of Idaho, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $236,830.70 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $2,368,307.00. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price is $219.60 per MBF.
The sale is located within Sections 5, 6, 7 and 8, Township 44N, Range 01E and Section 12, Township 44N, Range 01W, B.M., Benewah County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 4 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at http://web.idl.idaho.gov/timbersale/Search.aspx or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, St. Maries, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website.
The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law.
If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 245-4551 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529.
Aug. 7-28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF ST. MARIES
PARTIAL STREET VACATION REQUEST
FOR A PORTION OF SOUTH 22nd STREET LYING ADJACENT TO LOT 12, BLOCK
53 AND LOT 7, BLOCK 54, GOVERNMENT TOWNSITE
NOTICE IF HEREBY GIVEN by the City of St. Maries, pursuant to Idaho Code 50-1306A and related statutes that a public hearing will be held on Monday, the 26th of August, 2019, at 5:30 PM at St. Maries City Hall, 602 College Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho. The purpose of this hearing is to present evidence and testimony regarding the proposed request for a street vacation filed by Todd and Denise Martin for a portion of South 22nd Street lying adjacent to Lot 12, Block 53 and Lot 7, Block 54, Government Townsite to the City of St. Maries, according to the plat recorded in Benewah County, Idaho (including that portion lying adjacent to previously vacated North 20 feet of College Avenue being south of said lots as vacated by City of St. Maries Ordinance #481).
In addition to evidence and testimony to be presented by the applicant, any person interested may appear at the Public Hearing and will be given the opportunity to be heard, either for or against the proposed street vacation request. Written testimony may be submitted to St. Maries City Hall office prior to the Public Hearing. A copy of the street vacation application is available for review at St. Maries City Hall located at 602 College Ave., St. Maries.
The St. Maries City Hall is accessible to those persons in wheelchairs. If you are hearing impaired and will require special services, please notify St. Maries City Hall at (208) 245-2577 at least three (3) days in advance of the public hearing.
DATED this 1st day of August, 2019.
CITY OF ST. MARIES
/s/ Kriss Gibson
By: Kriss Gibson, City Clerk
Aug. 7-14
Notice of Budget Meeting
The Fernwood Rural Fire Protection District will hold its Annual Budget meeting on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fire Station located at 64360 Hwy. 3 in Fernwood. All interested parties are invited to attend.
FY 2019 Proposed Budget
Budget 2017-2018 2018-2019 2017-2018
Category Budget Category Budgeted Percent Budgeted Actual
Number Amount Change Amount
1 Insurance $4,120.00 3% $4,244.00 $3,855.00
2 Training $4,120.00 3% $4,244.00
3 Public Relations $2,120.00 3% $2,184.00 $2,050.00
4 Utilities $5,760.00 3% $5,933.00 $5,179.53
5 Fuel $1,950.00 0% $1,950.00 $716.46
6 Communications $850.00 0% $850.00 $1,085.00
7 Equipment $5,950.00 3% $6,129.00 $14,010.00
8 Maintenance & Repairs $3,820.00 3% $3,935.00 $3,796.87
9 Administration & Supplies $1,095.00 3% $1,128.00 $1,076.28
10 Depreciation $1,340.00 3% $1,381.00 $1,340.00
Asset - Brush Truck $37,000.50
Sub-Total $31,125.00 $31,978.00 $70,109.64
minus AG replacement $25.00 $25.00
minus Personal Property reimbursement $465.00 $465.00
TOTAL $30,635.00 $31,488.00
ADD TORT $1,461.00 $1,461.00
AMOUNT TO BE LEVIED $32,096.00 $32,949.00
Jay Trueman, Chairman
Aug. 7-14
Notice of Public Hearing
Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 (FY20)
City of Plummer, Idaho
A public hearing, pursuant to Idaho Code 50-1002, will be held for consideration of the proposed budget for the fiscal year from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. The hearing will be held at Plummer City Hall, Plummer, Idaho at 6:00 p.m. on August 15, 2019. All interested parties are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. Citizens have the right to provide written or oral comments concerning the entire City budget. Copies of the proposed City budget in detail are available at City Hall during regular office hours (9:00 am to 5:00 pm, weekdays). Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities related to the budget documents or to the budget hearing, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Sara Allen at 686-1641 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. The proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 budget is shown below as FY20 proposed expenditures and revenues.
Actual FY18 Current FY19 Proposed FY20
Fund Expenditures Expenditures Expenditures
General Fund $544,525.77 $370,523.33 $378,995.00
Electric $2,907,761.07 $3,273,304.48 $6,532,452.00
Water $190,656.51 $106,280.11 $254,120.00
Sewer $465,145.82 $256,862.31 $588,495.00
Garbage $126,329.23 $87,080.10 $121,200.00
Total $4,234,418.40 $4,094,050.33 $7,875,262.00
Actual FY18 Current FY19 Proposed FY20
Fund Revenues Revenues Revenues
General Fund $646,473.48 $495,011.89 $378,995.00
Electric $3,127,284.09 $2,306,962.37 $6,532,452.00
Water $240,775.34 $155,989.38 $254,120.00
Sewer $611,277.01 $442,251.54 $588,495.00
Garbage $131,220.76 $100,202.42 $121,200.00
Total $4,757,030.68 $3,500,417.60 $7,875,262.00
I, Sara Allen, Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Plummer, Idaho do hereby certify that the proposed expenditures and revenues for fiscal year 2019-2020 have been tentatively approved by the City Council and entered in detail in the Journal of Proceedings. Publication dates for the notice of public hearing are July 31, 2019 and August 7, 2019 in the Gazette Record.
07/25/19
By /s/ Sara Allen
Clerk-Treasurer
July 31-Aug.7
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT
TO PROPOSE OR PROMULGATE NEW OR CHANGED AGENCY RULES
The following agencies of the state of Idaho have published the complete text and all related, pertinent information concerning their intent to change or make the following rules in the latest publication of the state Administrative Bulletin.
The proposed rule public hearing request deadline is August 7, 2019, unless otherwise posted.
The proposed rule written comment submission deadline is August 28, 2019, unless otherwise posted.
(Temp & Prop) indicates the rulemaking is both Temporary and Proposed.
(*PH) indicates that a public hearing has been scheduled.
IDAPA 02 – DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
PO Box 790, Boise, ID 83701
02-0104-1901, Rules Governing the Idaho Preferred Promotion Program. Revises product qualifications for the voluntary Idaho Preferred program; culls unnecessary language per the Red Tape Reduction Act.
IDAPA 08 – STATE BOARD AND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027
08-0202-1902, Rules Governing Uniformity. Incorporates by reference the 2019 revised standards for Initial Certification of Professional School Personnel including certification and endorsement revisions for Exceptional Child Generalist, Blind and Visually Impaired, Deaf/Hard of Hearing, Blended Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Special Education, School Psychologist, School Counselor, and School Social Worker.
08-0203-1903, Rules Governing Thoroughness. (Temp & Prop) Per the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) aligns the content standards (most recently revised Core Content Science Connectors) for students with significant cognitive disabilities with the general education standards for all students. (eff. 7-1-19)T
IDAPA 35 – IDAHO STATE TAX COMMISSION
PO Box 36, Boise, ID 83722-0410
35.01.01 - Income Tax Administrative Rules
35-0101-1902, Addresses how to report repatriated dividend income received from foreign entities on the Idaho return.
35-0101-1904, Increases the monthly and annual threshold amounts whtn the cost of living adjustments cumulatively equal or exceed $5,000.
35.01.02 - Idaho Sales and Use Tax Administrative Rules
35-0102-1901, Implements HB 259a requiring retailers without a physical presence in Idaho to collect and remit Idaho sales tax on sales delivered into Idaho if in the current or previous calendar year those sales exceed $100,000.
35-0102-1902, Changes references to “Greater Boise Auditorium District” to “Auditorium or Community Center Districts”; removes obsolete terms.
35-0102-1903, Provides exemption for a dealer’s labor or service charges for adding accessories to specific types of vehicles.
35-0102-1904, Removes requirement that a federal taxpayer identification number must be on a return for the return to be valid.
35-0103-1901, Property Tax Administrative Rules, Updates standards on rations and appraisal procedures incorporated by reference; removes obsolete reference.
35-0105-1902, Idaho Motor Fuels Tax Administrative Rules. Simplifies defintion of “bond” and explains how distributors can claim credits and refunds and that most credits and refunds can be claimed on the distributor return.
IDAPA 58 – DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, ID 83706
58.01.01 - Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho
58-0101-1903, Removes obsolete sections from the rule.
58-0101-1905, Adopts the annually revised federal regulations incorporated by reference.
58-0105-1901, Rules and Standards for Hazardous Waste. Adopts the annually revised federal regulations incorporated by reference.
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF TEMPORARY RULE ONLY
IDAPA 18 – DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE
18-0416-1902, Rules Governing Short-Term Health Insurance Coverage. (New chapter) (eff 7-1-19)T
NOTICES OF SCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARINGS
(Please see the Administrative Bulletin for hearing dates and times and other paticipant information)
IDAPA 08 – STATE BOARD AND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
08-0000-1900, Rules of the State Board of Education and the Department of Education (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
IDAPA 10 – BOARD OF LICENSURE OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYORS
10-0000-1900F, Rules of the Board of Licensure of Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveryors (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 16 – DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND WELFARE
16-0000-1900, Rules of the Department of Health and Wefare (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
16-0000-1900F, Rules of the Department of Health and Wefare (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 19 – BOARD OF DENTISTRY
19-0101-1900F – Rules of the Idaho State Board of Dentistry (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 20 – DEPARTMENT OF LANDS
20-0000-1900 – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
20-0000-1900F – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 22 – BOARD OF MEDICINE
22-0000-1900 – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
22-0000-1900F – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 27 – BOARD OF PHARMACY
27-0000-1900F, Rules of the Board of Pharmacy (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 31 – IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION
31-0000-1900 – Rules of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission
IDAPA 37 – DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES
37-0000-1900, Rules of the Department of Water Resources (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
37-0000-1900F, Rules of the Department of Water Resources (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of fee rules)
NOTICES OF INTENT TO PROMULGATE – NEGOTIATED RULEMAKING
(Please see the Administrative Bulletin for dates and times of scheduled meeting and other paticipant information)
IDAPA 02 – DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
02-0620-1901, Rules Governing Grape Planting Stock
IDAPA 05 – DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE CORRECTIONS
05-0104-1901, Uniform Standards for Juvenile Probation Services
IDAPA 12 – DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
12-0109-1901, Rules Pursuant to the Idaho Credit Code
12-0110-1901, Rules Pursuant to the Idaho Residential Mortgage Practices Act
12-0111-1901, Rules Pursuant to the Idaho Collection Agency Act
IDAPA 18 – DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE
18-0408-1901, Individual Disability and Group Supplemental Disability Insurance Minimum Standards Rule
18-0606-1901, Rules for the Surplus Line Regulation
IDAPA 22 – BOARD OF MEDICINE
22-0107-1901, Rules for the Licensure of Naturopathic Medical Doctors (New Chapter)
IDAPA 35 – IDAHO STATE TAX COMMISSION
35-0103-1909; 35-0103-1910; 35-0103-1911; 35-0103-1912; 35-0103-1913; 35-0103-1914; 35-0103-1915 – Property Tax Administrative Rules
IDAPA 40 – COMMISSION ON THE ARTS
40-0101-1901, Rules of the Idaho Commission on the Arts
IDAPA 58 – DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
58-0104-1901, Rules for Administration of Wastewater Treatment Facility Grants
58-0106-1901, Rules and Standards for Hazardous Waste
58-0112-1901, Rules for Administration of Water Pollution Control Loans
58-0120-1901, Rules for Administration of Drinking Water Loan Program
58-0122-1901, Rules for Administration of Planning Grants for Drinking Water Facilities
Please refer to the Idaho Administrative Bulletin August 7, 2019, Volume 19-8, for the notices and text of all rulemakings, proclamations, negotiated rulemaking and public hearing information and schedules, exectutive orders of the Governor, and contact information.
Issues of the Idaho Administrative Bulletin can be viewed at www.adminrules.idaho.gov/
Office of the Administrative Rules Coordinator, Division of Financial Mangement, PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0032
Phone: 208-854-3900; Email: rulescoordinator@dfm.idaho.gov
Aug. 7
Notice of Budget Hearing
Pursuant to the requirements of Idaho Code and to the resolutions of the Trustees of the Clarkia Water and Sewer District, Shoshone County, Idaho, herewith presents the following budget for teh fiscal year, Dec. 1, 2019 through Nov. 30, 2020 for the consideration of the water and sewer patrons of the Clarkia Water and Sewer District. Said hearing shall be held at 377 Poplar Street (Library) in Clarkia, Idaho, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. This proposed budget may be examined prior to the hearing Wednesday by contacting Robert (Wheat) or Dawn Kruger at 245-4046.
2019/2020
Anticipated Revenue:
Water and Sewer user fees 24,500.00
Other Income 400.00
TOTAL ANTICIPATED REVENUE: $24,900.00
2019/2020
Anticipated Expense:
Contingency Fund 2,900
Depreciation of Sewer Acct 600
Depreciation of Water Acct 600
Insurance 1,700
Legal 400
Mileage 3,800
Plant Maintenance 4,400
Office 600
Testing and Supplies 7,000
Utilities 2,900
Total Anticipated Expenditures: $24,900.00
Dated this 17th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Dawn Kruger, secretary/treasurer
Aug. 7
Notice of Budget Hearing
Clarkia Better Roads Highway District Budget Hearing
2019-2020
Pursuant to the requirements of Idaho Code and to the resolutions of the Commissioners of Clarkia Better Roads Highway District, Shoshone County, Idaho, presents the following budget for the consideration of the taxpayers of Clarkia Better Roads Highway District
Said hearing shall be at the Clarkia Library
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5 p.m.
Anticipated Refenues and Funds:
Tax Levy $78,000
Forest Apportionment Replacement Fund $65,000
Highway Users Revenue $120,000
Cash Reserve $540,814
Interest $3,600
Anticipated Total Funds: $807,414
Anticipated Expenditures:
Office Expense $2,000
Administrative Expense $2,000
Clerk’s Salary $5,400
Heat & Utilities $7,500
Insurance $7,000
Commissioner Fees $2,700
Payroll $50,000
Payroll Taxes $15,000
Legal & Audit $8,000
Building Repair $35,000
Equipment Repair & Parts $25,000
Shop Supplies $2,000
Gas, Diesel & Oil $10,000
Capital Outlay $545,927
Road & Bridge Maintenance Fund $75,000
Contingency Fund $2,500
Loader Lease $12,387
Anticipated Total Expenditures: $807,414
Dated this 9 day of July, 2019.
/s/ Margaret Steele, Clerk
/s/ Zachary Kruger, Vice Chairman
July 31-Aug. 7
