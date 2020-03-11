Tony Brede took honors as the top shooter at the St. Maries Gun Club March 8 with his score of 25. John Widener shot a 23, and in doubles Rick Bailey had a 41 and Tony Brede a 39.
In handicap Tony Brede shot a 25 to take the top spot and John Widener shot a 23.
Tami Derr (20) and Donna Bailey (16) were the top ladies shooters.
Jack Crane, B.J. Derr, Rick Bailey and Kyle Holthaus tied with scores of 24 March 1, while Kristi Holthaus, Richard Spier and Paul Vannatter tied with 22s. Kristi Holthaus was also the top ladies shooter with her score of 22.
B.J. Derr shot a 23 in handicap and Rick Bailey a 22. Doubles went to Rick Bailey with a 40 and Jack Crane with a 37.
