Registration is open for the St. Maries Little League season.
T-Ball, Baseball and softball are open to ages four and-a-half through 12 for girls and four and-a-half through 14 for boys.
Children must have a birthday on or before Aug. 31, 2015 to play T-Ball.
The deadline to sign up is March 20.
To register online, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/stmariesllid.
Paper registrations are available at KNRH Printing.
For more information, contact Kari Titus at 208-582-2281, Lexi Barbour at 208-582-2470 or Shenelle Pugh at 208-651-3323.
