St. Maries High School junior Eli Gibson was named 3A-1A boys high school athlete of the year following the announcement of the winners at the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards last weekend.
Despite the cancellation of the 58th annual banquet, award winners were announced Saturday.
Eli, the son of Kriss and Andy Gibson, shared the honor with Joey Follini of Timberlake.
Another pile of accolades landed on the Lakeside boys basketball team.
The undefeated state champions were named team of the year in the 3A-1A classification. The Knights shared the honor with Prairie football, which was also an undefeated state champion.
Lakeside basketball coach, James Twoteeth, shared 3A-1A coach of the year honors with Jim Shepherd of Potlatch baseball. Coach Twoteeth led the Knights to their second state title in program history.
Juniors Kenyon Spotted Horse and Day Day Higgins, both starters on the Lakeside boys basketball team, shared the boys basketball 3A-1A player of the year award.
Kenyon is the son of Kristen Lowley and the late Josh Spotted Horse, and Day Day is the son of Tex and Nicole Higgins.
