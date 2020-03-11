Ten St. Maries club wrestlers earned first-place spots last weekend at the Davenport Tournament.
Each earned three wins against no losses, and included Rylen Harvey, Kelby Harvey, Donnie Johnson, Riley McKerlie, Zachary David, Gabe Halloran, Sam Jones, Aiden Yearout, Jack Barta and Nikoli McPeak.
Michael Stewart, Jerrett Brebner and Brock Barta were each 2-1 and took home second place marks.
Wrestlers earning third place were Gradyn Harvey (3-1), Easton McKerlie (3-1), Vincent Herzog (2-1), Everett Lewis (3-1) and Kody Tefft (2-1).
The team competes at Liberty Saturday.
