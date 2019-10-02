The Kootenai High volleyball team dropped a pair of matches last week, leading up to a visit to Mullan Oct. 1.
Jacey Grange had one ace Sept. 24 in a 17-25, 9-25, 18-25 loss to Clark Fork.
Haiven Cook served one ace, Amanda Wine had a block and a tip and Callie Smith added two digs in the effort.
“Even though we lost, we were strong and played well as a team. They came together as a group and put forth a lot of effort,” Coach Katie Ames said of the straight-set loss to the league-leading Wampus Cats. “I am really proud of them.”
The girls fell to Wallace Sept. 26 by a score of 10-25, 16-25, 6-25.
Callie, a freshman, stepped in at libero for the first time this season and recorded one dig. Haiven served one ace and Jacey had one block.
Following their match at Mullan Oct. 1, the Warriors return to action Oct. 8 as they host Clark Fork for a 6 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.