A furious rally left St. Maries’ JV football team just shy of its first win Sept. 6.
The Lumberjacks, down three scores heading into the halftime break, came back to take a lead with 20 seconds remaining in regulation before Medical Lake tossed a game-winning touchdown in the waning moments.
“The kids played their hearts out and lost a tough one,” Coach T.J. Hammond said. “It’s a tough loss, but there are tons of positives coming out of it.”
Following the loss of Jared Badgett to injury in the first half, Coach Hammond credited Trace Wicks, Dylan Nemeth, Shaun Hunter and Sean Elliott for their play, along with the offensive line.
After the 28-32 defeat, the Lumberjacks (0-2) travel to Deer Park Saturday in search of their first win. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. at Deer Park High School.
