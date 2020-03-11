Holder earns all-league honors

St. Maries junior guard Jenna Holder was named to the All-CIL girls basketball team following the 2019-20 season.
Jenna helped the Lumberjack girls team to six wins this season.
She is the daughter of Tom and Becky Holder of St. Maries.
