St. Maries’ JV volleyball team dropped a pair of matches last week to close its season. The Lumberjacks fell to Orofino Oct. 17 by a score of 20-25, 25-20, 15-17.
Emily Hill had six kills and 12 digs, Tayva Maitland six kills and an ace and Kassidi Scott 14 assists in the effort.
“The girls played hard till the end,” Coach Aubree Hall said. “Orofino just had good point runs early on and we struggled to communicate in the first and third sets, which really hurt us. I’m pleased with the effort they gave to stay in the game.”
The team fell at Grangeville Oct. 19. Emily recorded seven kills in the 25-12, 22-25, 10-15 defeat.
“It wasn’t our ideal end to the season, but the girls still played tough and did a lot of good things,” Coach Hall said. “Overall, we had a very good and consistent season.”
Kassidi dished out 25 assists to go with eight aces and Tayva tallied six digs and one block.
St. Maries finishes with a 13-6 record.
