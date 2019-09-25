Lakeside’s volleyball team split matches in recent action and earned a second league win.
The Knights defeated Kootenai Sept. 19 by a score of 25-18, 25-11, 25-17.
Kria Peters dished out 18 assists, Glory Olson had seven kills and two aces, Tenley Lambert fie digs and Nicole Middleton two aces as Lakeside earned their fourth win in six matches.
Tenley recorded 11 kills Sept. 21 in a 12-25, 19-25, 25-27 loss to North Idaho Christian.
Glory had seven kills and Kria 19 assists in the effort.
“Both matches were definitely not up to our potential,” Coach Brad Veile said. “The Clark Fork match demonstrated how well we are capable of playing. We need to mentally get back to that level, since we are more than capable skill-wise.”
The girls took a 4-3, 2-1 NSL record into a Sept. 24 match at Coeur d’Alene Charter, host Genesis Prep Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and compete in the Linda Sheridan Classic Saturday in Spokane.
