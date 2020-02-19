St. Maries’ wrestling coach, Dennis Humphrey, said the Lumberjacks could take 14 or 15 wrestlers to this weekend’s district championships.
But when it comes to favorites at winning the tournament, there is a log jam.
“Clearwater Valley could easily win the thing, Orofino has a strong team, we could take it, it’s just up for grabs at this point,” Coach Humphrey said.
He added that Potlatch could also make a push for the title.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if all nine of Potlatch’s kids go to state,” he said.
The Jacks come into Saturday’s tournament at Potlatch following a quiet week. St. Maries sent four wrestlers to the Lake City JV tournament Feb. 15.
Three Lumberjacks placed in the top three, including Ethan Kolar with his first-place finish in the 120-pound bracket.
Ethan earned a 4-2 decision in the first round, followed by a pair of quick pins as he finished 3-0 on the tournament.
Kyle Sibert split matches and went 1-1 for second place and Landon Warren was 3-1 as he took third place in the 220-pound division.
Upcoming: St. Maries competes at the district championships Saturday at Potlatch High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.