Lakeside’s volleyball team split matches last week leading up to the Linda Sheridan Tournament.
The Knights defeated Genesis Prep in straight sets Sept. 26 by a score of 25-6, 25-13, 25-9.
“Our team played much closer to our ability level against a young team,” Coach Brad Veile said. “It was a good warm up for the weekend tournament.”
Glory Olson had seven kills and one block for the Knights, Nicole Middleton six kills and a block, Tenley Lambert six digs and three aces and Kria Peters 16 assists.
Lakeside fell at Coeur d’Alene Charter 24 10-25, 19-25, 28-26, 10-25.
Glory recorded eight kills and two blocks, Tenley had 12 digs and Kria dished out 20 assists.
The team went 0-5 at the Linda Sheridan Tournament Sept. 28, falling to Rogers (10-25, 20-25), Graham Kapowsin (8-25, 7-25) and Selah (14-25, 22-25) in pool play, and losing to Darrington (25-20, 23-25, 10-15) and Prosser (13-25) in the bronze bracket.
“Our goal was to play strong against stiff competition as a means to prepare for the last part of the season, which is ours for the taking if we play up to our capabilities,” Coach Veile commented.
Lakeside took a 5-9, 3-1 NSL record into an Oct. 1 match with Clark Fork, and travel to Mullan Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.
