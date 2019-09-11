The St. Maries JV volleyball team went 4-1 Sept. 7 at the Genesee JV tournament.
The Lumberjacks’ third-place finish was highlighted by big days from Tayva Maitland and McKayla Spray.
Tayva recorded 12 digs, four kills and one ace and McKayla tallied 12 kills, three blocks and three digs in five matches.
Kassidi Scott dished out 38 assists to go with nine aces, Emily Hill had nine kills and two digs, Paige Stewart four aces and Lexi Fuller one block.
“I was very pleased with the girls. They finished strong,” Coach Aubree Hall said. “Their level of play is improving with each match, and they’re starting to get much more aggressive with their offense and defense, which is great to see.”
The team hosted Kellogg Sept. 10, plays at Priest River Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and hosts Coeur d’Alene Charter Saturday for a 1 p.m. match.
