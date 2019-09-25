The Kootenai High School volleyball team dropped a contest to league rival Lakeside Sept. 19.
Amanda Wine recorded one block and one tip and Abby Tiller had one block in the 18-25, 11-25, 17-25 loss.
“The girls played well and gave their all,” Coach Katie Ames said.
The Warriors traveled to Clark Fork Sept. 24, play at Wallace Thursday at 6 p.m. and at Mullan Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
